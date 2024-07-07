Bhagya Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi Exposes Malishka, Neelam Shocked

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed major twists in the past few days. According to the previous episode, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) argue after Neelam announces Paro as her granddaughter. Soon, Aayush comes in panic, revealing that Paro fell into the borewell, shocking all the housemates. Rishi and Lakshmi rush to save their daughter. Lakshmi tries to reach out to Paro, but Rishi calls the officials to rescue his daughter. Amidst the panic situation, Neelam gets worried about her granddaughter.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Neelam blames Lakshmi for Paro being in danger. Karishma joins her and adds more spice, emphasizing that because of Lakshmi, Paro faces many hurdles in her life. Lakshmi’s aunt overhears housemates’ conversation, and she comes in anger, shouting at everyone. She emphasizes the fact that Lakshmi raised her daughter, dealing with all the problems in her life. Soon, Lakshmi joins them, revealing she hid the truth about Paro because she doesn’t want her daughter to face the same thing she faced in the Oberoi mansion.

Malishka intervenes, trying to intimidate Lakshmi. But Lakshmi, on fire, exposes Malishka, revealing that she already knows about Paro’s identity. Neelam is shocked to hear this. Malishka tries to cover up for her deed.

