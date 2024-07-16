Bhagya Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Rishi Gets Afraid Of Heavy Rain, Lakshmi Adores Paro And Rohan

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed nail-biting twists and turns in the last few episodes with Paro accidentally falling in the borewell. At the same time, Malishka tries to kill the little girl. According to the previous episode, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) gets ready with safety jackets to enter the borewell. Hanging on the harness, Lakshmi goes into the borewell, digging the borewell. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) worries about Lakshmi and his children. Shalu cries, and Aayush consoles her. Soon, Anushka comes and warns Shalu and asks her to stay away from her husband.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Lakshmi, after facing the challenges, reach her children Paro and Rohan. On the other hand, heavy rain starts pouring in, leaving Rishi afraid. He decides to go inside the borewell to save Lakshmi, Paro, and Rohan, but the rescuers team prohibits him as this may create more problems. On the other hand, Shalu stands near the borewell with an umbrella so that water does not get filled into the borewell. Neelam hides the borewell with her saree pallu. In contrast, everyone worries about Paro and Rohan, and Lakshmi hugs and adores her children.

It will be interesting to see how Rishi and Lakshmi will save their children from this situation.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?