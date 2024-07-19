Bhagya Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Rishi Goes Inside The Borewell, Saves Paro, Rohan And Lakshmi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen major ups and downs with Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) fainting inside the borewell. Lakshmi faints because of the low oxygen level, but soon she wakes up. At the same time, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) gets worried about everyone’s safety. Later, a snake enters the borewell, which Rishi notices on the TV and warns Lakshmi. However, Lakshmi can’t see the snake because the harmful gasses blur her image. But somehow, Lakshmi manages to trap the snake in the bottle.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Rishi finally decide to enter the borewell. Wearing safety clothes and a harness, Rishi goes inside the borewell. Soon, he meets his daughter Paro, son Rohan, and wife Lakshmi. The sweet little family hugs each other, and Rishi starts rescuing everyone. However, Rohan insists on releasing the snake from the capped bottle. Later, Rishi comes out with his family.

Soon, doctors come for a checkup and declare that everything is fine. After getting changed, Rishi meets his children Rohan and Paro. He hugs Paro and adores her. Lakshmi is also safe. Later, Rishi expresses his happiness with Aayush.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?