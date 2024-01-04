Bigg Bos 17 spoiler: Isha takes stand for Abhishek, calls Samarth ‘king of poking’

Bigg Bos 17 viewers are in for a rollercoaster ride of emotions as the tension between the contestants reaches new heights. In the coming episode, Isha confronts Samarth about his incessant poking of her ex-boyfriend, Abhishek. In a surprising turn of events, Isha calls Samarth as ‘the king of poking’ and accuses him of relentlessly bullying Abhishek.

Isha doesn’t mince her words as she calls out Samarth for his behavior. In a heated exchange, she declares, “Everyone knows how capable you are when it comes to poking people. You have no competition in poking, and you are the king of it.” The accusation is met with anger from Samarth, who loyally denies any wrongdoing and demands Isha to stop taking a stand for Abhishek.

As tensions escalate, Samarth retaliates, expressing his disappointment with Isha for not taking his side. He accuses her of choosing Abhishek over him, saying, “This is your reality and your love. Now you want to take a stand for Abhishek. It’s so sad that my own girlfriend is not taking my stand. Tu meri kya kisiki nahi ho sakti.”

The promo hints at the aftermath of a recent altercation where Abhishek, pushed to his limits by the constant provocation and mockery from Isha and Samarth, finally loses his cool and slaps Samarth during a heated argument. The shocking incident leaves fellow contestants, including Arun Mahashetty and Ankita Lokhande, visibly stunned, adding an element of unpredictability to the unfolding drama.