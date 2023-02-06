Navigate

Bigg Boss 16: Surprise mid-week eviction shocks contestants

Surprise mid-week eviction shocks contestants in Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 the popular Colors reality show is all set to witness the finale soon. Before the finale week, a surprise eviction takes place in a very interesting ‘andaaz’. In the upcoming episode Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and MC Stan entertain the audience inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.

This time the audience choose the top five finalists. The contestants get a chance to appeal to the audience to save them and make them reach the finale. After the task, Bigg Boss makes the shocking announcement and reveals the name of the contestant who is evicted from the house.

OMG!

Who will get evicted?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Follow us on News
Archana GautamBigg BossBigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 spoilerBigg Boss 16 trackBigg Boss 16 updateMC StanNimrit Kaur AhluwaliaPriyanka Chahar ChoudharyShalin BhanotShiv Thakare
Related Post
  1. Most Popular TV Stars Of The Year (Female): Ashi Singh, Disha Parmar, Gulki Joshi, Isha Malviya, Mugdha Chaphekar, Pranali Rathod, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Rupali Ganguly, Shraddha Arya, Tejasswi Prakash
  2. Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta gets evicted from the house
  3. Jasmin Bhasin, Tejasswi Prakash, And More Actresses Who Found Unbreakable Love In Bigg Boss House
  4. Bigg Boss 16: Contestants get a golden chance to reclaim the lost ₹ 25 lakhs from the winning prize money
Latest Stories
  1. In Pics: Tara Sutaria Shares A Candid Picture In Dark Grey Kaftan Outfit
  2. Bigg Boss 16: Janta decides top five finalists
  3. Exclusive: SK Palwal to feature in Nikkhil Advani’s film Mat Chuko Pahlwan
  4. Imran Khan spotted hand in hand with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington, watch video
  5. Alaya F Sizzles Her Curve Posture In Orange Satin Corset Midi Dress, See Pics
  6. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Mohan promises to start life afresh with Radha