Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Isha Malviya expresses her displeasure at Samarth Jurel’s actions

Bigg Boss 17, contestant Isha Malviya emerged victorious as the captain, receiving hearty congratulations from Bigg Boss in the recent episodes. However, the celebration took an unexpected twist when fellow housemate Samarth Jurel decided to take matters into his own hands, literally.

As the new captain, Isha was basking in the glory of her achievement when her celebration was disrupted by an unforeseen incident involving stolen cold drinks. The mischievous act was carried out by none other than her boyfriend Samarth Jurel. In a shocking revelation, Bigg Boss addressed the entire house, announcing the theft and promptly declaring the kitchen off-limits.

Determined to maintain order during her captaincy, Isha wasted no time in confronting Samarth about the stolen cold drinks. In a tense face-off, Isha expressed her displeasure at Samarth’s actions, urging him to refrain from such disruptive behavior that could jeopardize the privileges granted to the housemates.

However, Samarth, seemingly unfazed by Isha’s reprimand, nonchalantly admitted to pilfering the cold drinks, stating that he acted on impulse. The clash between Isha and Samarth reached a boiling point as frustration and irritation set in. As the drama unfolds, viewers can only anticipate the storm that brews within the Bigg Boss 17 house, wondering how this clash of captaincy will impact relationships, alliances, and the overall dynamics of the game.