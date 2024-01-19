Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Munawar Faruqui roasts Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande gets upset

Bigg Boss 17 is set to spice things up with a hilarious roast session featuring Munawar Faruqui. The recent teaser reveals a rib-tickling showdown where Vicky Jain become the targets of his comedic prowess. Munawar, known for his sharp wit, didn’t hold back as he shared, “Jhagde mein Vicky Bhai ne meko bola tha ke tere jaise 200 mere yaha kaam pe hai. But mai toh ek hi insaan ko jaanta hu jo yaha pe biwi ke naam pe hai.”

The jesting continued with a playful dig at Ankita, where Munawar highlighted, “Ankita always bolti hai kii TV unka maayka hai. Yeh Jamai kuch zyada din nahi rukk gaya yaha.” The audience and contestants erupted in laughter, but Ankita, seemingly irritated, took offense.

The teaser showcases a dynamic atmosphere with Munawar, Abhishek, Arun Mahshettey, and Mannara Chopra emerging as the first four finalists of the season. The anticipation for the upcoming episode is at an all-time high, as the blend of humor and competition promises entertainment for viewers.

Recently, in the previous episode, a huge spat erupts between the haves (the first four finalists) and the have nots (the nominees for eviction). Vicky, never one to hold back, throws shade at Munawar, claiming he presented himself as a formidable contender but crumbled under pressure, appearing weak. Ankita, seizing the moment, greets her former friend with a barrage of insults – branding him a ‘darpok’ ‘fattu’ and ‘kaayar’ as he strolls her way. As he makes a swift exit, she asks him to get lost with a demand to join his ‘chamchas’. In a fit of fury, she reveals how she shielded Munawar until the 14th week and empathizes with Mannara’s struggle, as he seemingly doesn’t have his friends’ backs.