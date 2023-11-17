Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Salman Khan gives special advice to Isha Malviya over her game plan

Bigg Boss 17’s tonight episode twirls with a sensational twist as Salman Khan takes charge, offering special advice that could reshape the course of Isha Malviya’s game plan. With an air of intrigue, Salman addresses the peculiar trajectory of Isha’s journey in the house, pointing out the absence of a compelling narrative.

Salman reflects on Isha’s initial footing in the show, attributing it to alliances with Abhishek and Aasamarth. However, he boldly declares that chapter is now closed. Pointedly, he questions Isha about her individual stance, signaling a shift in dynamics. The megastar notes a prevailing sentiment that Isha isn’t being perceived as a formidable competitor, attributing it to a missing substance.

As the suspense builds, tonight’s episode promises a revelation that could redefine alliances and rivalries within the Bigg Boss house. Will Isha heed Salman’s advice and inject substance into her game, or will she continue to linger on the fringes of the unfolding drama? The drama intensifies, and the audience can expect nothing short of a rollercoaster ride in this high-stakes episode of Bigg Boss 17.

In the last episode, we saw, amidst Diwali celebrations, tensions escalated as Arun Srikanth didn’t mince words about a certain contestant who sees herself as a lioness. According to Arun, she’s more of a lame horse. Abhishek Kumar, never one to hold back, passionately expressed his frustration, accusing this fellow housemate of being a slacker who contemplates going home when faced with nominations. He declared that without his influence, this contestant would fade into the background.