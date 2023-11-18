Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Salman Khan plays cricket with contestants, team ‘Farrey’ pulls fun banter

On this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar, the Bigg Boss 17 house has transformed into a cricket battleground, with the charismatic Salman Khan leading the charge. The Bollywood icon, known for his love of the sport, has announced a mini cricket match that promises to add a thrilling twist to the usual drama inside the house. But that’s not all – in a move that left contestants and viewers alike stunned, Salman Khan himself stepped into the house to take over the batting duties.

“Cricket fever is running high, and we thought, why should this house be left behind? England had its World Cup, and it’s only fitting that the excitement reaches us too,” Salman Khan declared, setting the stage for a cricketing spectacle like never before.

As the cricket fever grips the nation with the impending World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia, the Bigg Boss 17 contestants find themselves caught up in the patriotic fervour, passionately cheering for the Indian cricket team. The anticipation and tension inside the house mirror the sentiments of millions of cricket fans across the country.

Adding to the star-studded affair, the cast of the popular show “Farrey” makes a special appearance alongside Salman Khan on the Weekend Ka Vaar stage. The fusion of drama, cricket, and entertainment promises an unforgettable episode, with surprises and twists waiting at every turn.

MC Stan, the dynamic rapper, adds to the excitement as he engages with the contestants and graces the stage with a captivating performance of his latest hit. The house is alive with energy as the contestants soak in the vibrant atmosphere, making this Weekend Ka Vaar a standout episode that will be etched in the memories of both the participants and the audience.

Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of emotions, cheers, and unexpected moments as Salman Khan, cricket, and entertainment collide in the Bigg Boss 17 house, making it an unmissable weekend for fans of the show and cricket enthusiasts alike.