Bigg Boss 17 Spoiler: Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan get into an ugly battle

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 17 reveals a mounting clash between Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan over domestic responsibilities. Vicky expressed frustration at Sana’s reluctance to partake in daily chores, leading to a confrontation where he insisted she tackle dishwashing duties. Tensions escalated as Vicky threatened to withhold food, emphasizing that he wouldn’t be catering to Sana’s meals.

The disagreement peaked as Sana argued her duty extended to mopping, a point contested by Vicky, resulting in a defiant response from her regarding ego and sustenance.

Contestants turn hoarders inside BB house

Meanwhile, injecting a dose of excitement into the house, Bigg Boss introduced a compelling Ration task. Two godowns, symbolizing individual “makaans,” were strategically positioned in the garden area, brimming with weekly rations. Designated as godown owners, members of the Dimaag makaan eagerly embraced the challenge.

The action unfolded as contestants, representing Dil and Dum Makaan, engaged in an animated ransacking splurge through tunnels strategically placed in front of each godown. This lively pursuit marked a thrilling chapter, setting the stage for an eventful week ahead.