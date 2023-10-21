Television | Spoilers

Bigg Boss 17 update: Salman Khan grills Isha Malviya over accusing Abhishek Kumar of physical violence

Isha previously made allegations of physical violence against Abhishek Kumar during the premiere episode. These allegations sparked considerable controversy within the house and among viewers. In Bigg Boss 17, Salman took this opportunity to question Isha about her stance.

21 Oct,2023
Bigg Boss 17’s first Weekend Ka Vaar promises to be a star-studded spectacle. The iconic Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back as the charismatic host of the show, and fans across the country are eagerly anticipating his reactions to the major events that have unfolded within the Bigg Boss 17 house.

This edition of Weekend Ka Vaar holds an extra layer of intrigue, as Salman is expected to confront some of the housemates for their behavior and decisions during the initial days of the show. In a recently released promo, Salman is seen giving Isha Malviya a piece of his mind, particularly regarding her alleged double standards within the house.

During their intense conversation, Salman asked Isha, “Aap allegations laga rahi thi, aggressive the, abusive tha, woh kitna serious allegation hai, keh rahi ho?” Isha’s response was not without its own surprises. She admitted to Salman that she couldn’t completely detach herself from Abhishek, hinting at a complex dynamic between the two contestants.

Salman also took the opportunity to point out Isha’s comments about another housemate, Mannara, accusing her of being self-obsessed. Salman’s keen observations led to a fascinating moment as he said, “Manarra ko aap self-obsessed kehti ho, jabki aapki har harkat dikhati hai, ke you in this house today is the most self-obsessed person.”

