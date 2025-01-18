Bigg Boss 18: Akshay Kumar to grace the Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has almost finished its tenure with the Grand Finale all set to happen this weekend. With Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh and Chum Darang being the contestants who are knocking on the door to the finale, the weekend for sure will be packaged with drama and entertainment for sure.

So who is the celebrity who is expected to grace the show for the Grand Finale? Well, we have heard that Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is all set to grace the house for the Finale. He will be in the show to promote his Republic Day release film Sky Force. The film which is a Maddock Films presentation, has Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur in the principal cast.

We hear that Akshay Kumar will make his thunderous presence in the Bigg Boss show for the Finale. His effervescent smile will be radiant all through the house and it will be interesting whether Akshay talks about the contestants and about the house happenings.

We hear that the Finale will also have a few celebrities from the Laughter Chefs 2 team.

Are you all excited for the Finale of Bigg Boss 18? Who are you rooting for? Will there be a last eviction before the Finale? A lot of answers, to which only time can reveal answers!! Stay tuned!!

