Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik gets evicted from the house

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show saw the Weekend Ka Vaar being productive for many contestants as they were shown the path to look through the lens differently and play the game. While Salman Khan held a class for Avinash Mishra and Shilpa Shirodkar, questioning their strategies in the game of play in the house, Hina Khan’s entry into the house was well-accepted by all.

Hina who is battling third-stage breast cancer, received huge praise from Salman Khan. While Hina was her usual smiling self as she recollected her journey in Bigg Boss, Salman Khan called her the ‘Sher Khan’.

The eviction episode was highly emotional for one and all. Owing to low votes, it was Alice Kaushik who bowed out of the house. It was a shocker for the close friends Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra. Eisha in fact, could not handle herself and went inside her room to burst into tears. She was seen telling everyone that she never felt it would be this bad to see Alice going out. Alice, on the other hand, was seen telling her friends to get the trophy home.

Alice was caught up in this bond and probably never did come out to play the game individually. A few contestants were seen discussing that Alice should have done something that would have helped her stay in the game.

Well, this is destiny!! We will see what is in store for all the contestants this week!!

