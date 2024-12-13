Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra at his flirtatious best; Eisha Singh and Kashish Kapoor become his trainers

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has seen engaging drama with Vivian Dsena being at the receiving end, with Avinash Mishra disappointing him and betraying him time and again. We saw the immunity task where Eisha came near Avinash, but failed to give the frame to him. This behaviour by her forced Avinash to declare Vivian as the last and throw him out of contention for immunity. Eisha was seen crying her heart out. There will divided opinions with a few believing that both Eisha and Avinash betrayed Vivian.

The upcoming episode will see a different side of Avinash. He will for a change not be in his angry young man mode. He will be seen with the ladies, and this will bring a smile to his face. He will be in a mood for some exercise and he will make Kashish Kapoor excited. We have seen Kashish falling for Avinash’s physique in earlier episodes.

All will start when Avinash will plan to do his push-ups in front of the girls. Kashish will start the conversation by saying, ‘you don’t look good in white, you make white look good’. This will be enough for Avinash to get all the more flirtatious. He will do 7 pushups and will tell Kashish that he chose to do 7 as her name has 7 letters. Kashish will be overwhelmed and will tell the house that ‘7 is my favourite number’. Avinash will not limit his flirting only with Kashish. When Sara will ask him if he wants coffee, his reply will be ‘i want you’.

Later, Eisha Singh will be seen as Avinash’s trainer, helping him with his weights. Kashish will be so drawn towards Avinash that she will also join in the party. Both Eisha and Kashish will help Avinash work out with weights.

