Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra tells Shrutika, ‘Jab tak main hoon aap kuch nahi karpaayengi’

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show did not see any elimination last week. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode was graced by a few celebrities like Viral Singer Khushi, Dolly Chaiwala, and businessman Ashneer Grover. There was an interesting tea-making competition between Tajinder Bagga and Dolly Chaiwala too which was exciting. The house continued to be plagued by quite a few fights and disruptions.

The upcoming episode will see yet another nomination special episode where Rajat Dalal the new Time God will be seen handling the proceedings. Rajat will be seated in front of a lavish food spread. Bigg Boss will ask the contestants to feed whatever they wish to feed Rajat from the platter present. The contestants will also have to name a person who they like to nominate and write the name on the person’s hand.

Digvijay Rathee will say that Vivian Dsena is arrogant while Chahat Pandey will call Vivian the problem maker. Avinash Mishra will send a strong warning as always to Shrutika saying that, ‘jab tak main hoon aap kuch nahi karpaayengi.’. Karanveer Mehra will name Tajinder Bagga while Shrutika will target Kashish Kapoor and will tell that she can name her as all her options. It will be interesting to see what will happen post this nomination process. Also, there has been a buzz of the next set of wild card entrants to enter the show soon.

Who will get nominated this week? Any guesses?

