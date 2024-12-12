Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra-Vivian Dsena rift deepens; Eisha Singh sobs her heart out

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has seen a rift being created in the cordial friendship of Avinash Mishra and Vivian Dsena. As we know, Avinash did not hesitate to nominate Vivian Dsena, which shocked everyone. Even Karanveer Mehra was seen questioning Avinash that his sudden action was not taken well, as he did not give feelers to what was coming. That was when Avinash refused to play the game for anyone, and declared that he would go solo for a win!!

We have now seen Avinash Mishra becoming the Time God for the week. Now, in the upcoming episodes, Bigg Boss will give an immunity-seeking task for the nominated contestants – Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Chahat Pandey, Edin Rose, Tajinder Bagga, Digvijay Rathee.

The task before the friends of the nominated contestants will be to bring the photo frame of their nominated friend and give it to the Time God Avinash Mishra. Everyone will run, pick the frame they have to pick and run towards Avinash. Eisha Singh who will have the photo of Vivian will reach second, but will not give the frame to Avinash. Instead, Avinash will tell Eisha that she did not give him the frame. Eisha will try to argue that she was the second person to come, and did not have the space to give the frame to Avinash. Avinash will be adamant in his stance, and will throw Vivian’s photo into the water, saying that he has lost the chance for immunity. This will make Eisha extremely sad and she will sob her heart out.

Will this deepen the problems between Avinash and Vivian?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.