Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh’s confrontation provokes Avinash Mishra; Avinash gets aggressive in his anger

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has seen huge fights erupting in the house. Over the last few days, there have been triple evictions with Digvijay Rathee, Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra getting out of the house. The nomination task did give rise to more drama with Kashish Kapoor revealing that Avinash Mishra intended to create a love triangle between her and Eisha Singh. She hurled accusations at Avinash, calling him a cheapster and womanizer. Avinash tried to explain himself but the issue blew out of proportion when Rajat Dalal asked Kashish about Avinash’s conversation with her.

The upcoming episode will see Eisha Singh confront Avinash over the issue. Avinash will try to explain that he wanted to speak, but no one allowed him to speak as they wished not to close the topic. Eisha’s repeated questioning will make Avinash angry and he will be seen throwing his bottle down on the floor, pushing chairs and yelling at the top of his voice. He will tell that when his own people do not believe him, there is no point in justifying his stance. His aggressive yelling will bring the house down, with all looking concerned. Eisha will be the most shocked of all.

As we know, Chum Darang is the Time God for the week. As we know, the nominated contestants for the week are Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Arfeen Khan, Chahat Pandey.

What will happen now?

