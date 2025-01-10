Bigg Boss 18: Karanveer Mehra and Rajat Dalal get into an argument over Vivian’s act; Will Vivian Dsena regret his decision?

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has seen a massive drama erupt in the house during the Ticket to the Finale task. As we know and have written, Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang participated in the task to win the Time God title and with it, the Ticket to the Finale. The task got aggressive with Karan and Avinash playing their part. Vivian’s drag at the stretcher ended with Chum landing on the floor, her head hitting the ground. Vivian felt guilty after that, and did not take the Ticket to the Finale. He told Bigg Boss that he wanted to give it to Chum. Chum too, did not accept the favour done on her by Vivian. This way, the Ticket to the Finale went null and void, with both Vivian and Chum not taking it.

The upcoming episode will see Karanveer Mehra questioning Avinash Mishra and blaming him for Vivian’s aggression. He will ask Avinsh whether he would have played the same way, if the contestant was his sister. Avinash will tell Karan that Chum played her strategy well.

Karan will go and ask the sme question to Rajat Dalal, whether he will play the same way if the contestant was his sister. Rajat will say, ‘ main bolta hisaab se khel. Strategy karni hai na toh mote kapde pehenlo taaki tumhari khaal na ragde.’.

Rajat will get angry and will further tell Karan, ‘Main mere hisaab se answer doonga, tere hisaab se nahi.’ This will create an agitated environment with both Rajat and Karan getting ngry at each other.

Well, the million dollar question now is – Will Vivian Dsena again get a go at the trophy after his sacrifice?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.