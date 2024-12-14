Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor calls Chahat Pandey a ‘leech’; talks about Chahat’s motive in the house

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has seen an engaging week that will end with the Salman Khan-hosted Weekend K Vaar episode and the eviction happening for the week. This week withnessed Avinash Mishra becoming the Time God. The nominated contestants for the week include Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Chahat Pandey, Edin Rose, Tajinder Bagga, Digvijay Rathee. We have seen Vivian Dsena being robbed of his immunity by the play act that happened in the house between Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh.

The upcoming episode will see the contestants being asked to be part of the Spray task wherein they will be asked to spray foam on the person they think, has not contributed to the happenings inside the house over the entire week.

While Eisha Singh will mention the name of Digvijay Rathee, saying, ‘mujhe samaj nahi aaraha aap karna kya chah rahe ho’, Vivian Dsena will also name Digvijay by calling him ‘mudda-less’ in the house.

But the big happening task will be when Kashish Kapoor will name Chahat Pandey and will call her a ‘leech’. She will say, ‘har hafte yeh ek host body dhoondti hai aur uska khoon chusne lagti hai. yeh iska us hafte ka motive hota hai.’

Chahat will retort saying, ‘aise hi log choti choti cheezon main khushiyan dhoondte hai’.

Well, what will be the end result of this?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.