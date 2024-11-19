Bigg Boss 18: Playing ‘Woman’s Card’ becomes the flavour of the season; Edin taunts Yamini saying, ‘She will play the woman’s card for the whole season’

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has seen the lucky boys in the house getting luckier with the entries of three hot women inside the house. As we know, the show saw surprise wild card entries of Yamini Malhotra, Edin Rose and Aditi Mistry. While the ladies arrived with their bags and baggage, the men in the house started to have vibrant smiles and could not control their eagerness to know more about the ladies and converse with them too. We saw Karanveer Mehra terming the men in the house to be damn lucky to be in the presence of these beauties.

The upcoming episode will see the three entrants settling inside the house. As we know, when Yamini Malhotra entered the house, Karanveer Mehra tried to help her pick up her baggage. However, Yamini had said that she does not need help from a man. This comment coming from Yamini was heard by Kashish Kapoor.

Now, the episode to air will see an argument erupting between Digvijay Rathee and Yamini Malhotra, where the former will snub the latter, saying not to behave as though she is the assistant of Vivian Dsena. Yamini will excuse herself from the talk after which she will answer back to Ranvijay asking him not to to talk to her in that tone.

Edin Rose and Kashish Kapoor who will be listening to this war of words happening between Digvijay-Yamini, will intervene in their conversation. Edin will taunt Yamini for starting to play the ‘woman’s card’ to which Yamini will express her displeasure. Citing the entry episode of Yamini and how she refused to take help from a man, Edin will be seen taunting Yamini that she will play the woman’s card for the whole season.

This is not the first time that the woman’s card has been played in the Bigg Boss house. Even Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor have objected to it, and have advised the women in the house to rather play for themselves.

Now again, with Yamini’s act, the topic will open up!!

Wonder how the ‘lucky’ men will react to this!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.