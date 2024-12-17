Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal falls into the pool during the Time God task; gets aggressive in his action

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has seen Vivian Dsena staying aloof now from all kinds of rapports in the house. We saw him transform himself from his cool image to one that was quite fiery. Vivian was seen questioning every so-called friend of his, and was seen coming to a conclusion that he was betrayed by one and all in the house. This new avatar of Vivian has certainly stirred his fans to go for the kill now during the final phase of Bigg Boss 18.

Amidst this, the house saw the nomination special episode which again created ripples. As we know, Tajinder Singh Bagga got evicted from the house last week.

The upcoming episode will see a task being performed by the contestants who will be divided into two groups. The Time God task will be foreseen by the Time God Avinash Mishra. The two teams will be asked to draw Avinash’s portrait on the board, after which the teams could destruct the picture of the other team. The final pictures will be checked by Avinash and the best as per Avinash, will be the team winning the task.

The teams will be seen giving it all during the artwork. However, there will be commotions in the form of contestants throwing all sorts of colours on the other. In the action that will take place, Rajat Dalal will accidentally slip and fall into the swimming pool, which will really enrage him. The aggressive and ruthless Rajat will be all out on a rampage, and there will be total chaos during the task.

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.