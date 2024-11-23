Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan asks Avinash Mishra, ‘Do you want to fly solo?’

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show is going to see host Salman Khan go at the contestants in a hammer and tongs way. We wrote about him addressing the problem with Shilpa Shirodkar, questioning her about her closeness with Vivian Dsena and Karanveer Mehra and openly asked her about her favourite among the two. This brought out a shocking reply from Shilpa which further stunned Salman.

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar will also see Salman Khan attack Avinash Mishra for his changed behaviour in the house over the last week. Salman will tell Avinash that when he started, his emotions were raw, and he went overboard at times with his aggressive reactions. However, now, he is playing the game in a very calculative manner. Salman will ask Avinash about the question Eisha asked him about his change in behaviour.

Avinash will tell Salman that he thinks about himself first and if at all, he thinks about others, it is the three people he is close with. Avinash will say that even if he is alone he is fine. Salman will pop the question as to whether Avinash wants to fly solo in the game.

Also, all eyes are on the eviction for this week. As we know, the nominated contestants for this week’s eviction are Avinash Mishra, Chahat Pandey, Karanveer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor and Alice Kaushik. Who will get evicted?

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.