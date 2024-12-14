Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan questions Vivian Dsena’s involvement; says ‘aapko yaad rakha jayega for your coffee’

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show will as usual see a big turnaround in the Weekend Ka Vaar. This week Salman Khan will be back in the show, which was graced by Farah Khan last week. This week’s nomination have become crucial with the fights revolving Vivian Dsena and his betrayal by his friends Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh. With the show being called Karanveer Mehra Show by Farah, Avinash turned the tables well by getting aggressive this week. However, Vivian faced the worst with his friends trying to keep him nominated.

The upcoming Weekend Ka Var episode will turn crucial for Vivan as Salman Khan will also end up questioning Vivian’s game. He will tell Vivian that he does not do anything in the house to get noticed. In the last three of four weeks, Vivian has stayed low in stating his opinions.

Salman will send out a warning to Vivian that he will get evicted if he does not take things in his stand and show his presence more. He will say, ‘apko is ghar main koi actual mudde kabhi the hi nahi, aapka ek hi mudda hai, jiske liye aapko yaad rakha jayega – Vivian and Vivian ki coffee’. It will be interesting to see how Vivian will bounce back from this setback.

Is Salman Khan stating the fact here? How will Vivian up his game?

