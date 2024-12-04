Bigg Boss 18: Sunidhi Chauhan to grace Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 18 is yet again in the news, for its anticipated weekend episode. As we know, the Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 18 has always been eventful with the best of celebrities making their way to talk to contestants, advise them and also revel in the ambience of being part of the show.

We have till now seen Ekta Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Anurag Kashyap, Sudesh Lahiri, Krushna Abhishek and many others grace the show. This week’s Weekend Ka Vaar is surely going to be all the more musical with the graceful and elegant singer Sunidhi Chauhan gracing the show.

It is believed that Sunidhi will be in the house to promote her new song. It is likely that Sunidhi will be there to promote her music video Aankh, which features the Dangal star Sanya Malhotra. The teaser of the video is said to be released on 5 December, and there has been a strong buzz on this being one of the most anticipated videos.

The announcement video for this release was flooded with positive comments and appreciation from the masses. It will be interesting to see Sunidhi humming lines from the new video.

As for the nominations of this week, it will be interesting to see who will get evicted. The nominated contestants for the week are Karanveer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, Sara Arfeen Khan, Kashish Kapoor, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar.

