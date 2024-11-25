Bigg Boss 18: Time God Digvijay Rathee locks horns with Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal; argument galore in the house

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has seen the exit of Alice Kaushik from the house. It was an emotional eviction last weekend in the Bigg Boss house with Eisha Singh bursting into tears and not being able to control herself. Good friends Avinash Mishra and Vivian Dsena were seen hugging Alice and bidding her farewell. We also saw Hina Khan gracing the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She called a spade a spade and showed a new direction to many contestants with her vision and thought process.

The upcoming episode will see the new week begin amid tensions prevailing in the house. Time God Digvijay Rathee’s orders will be boycotted by not one but two of the contestants. Vivian Dsena will clearly refuse to do the task assigned to him by Digvijay. He will be seen telling him that till the time Digvijay is the Time God, he will not do any tasks.

On the other hand, there will be a major argument in the house between once-good friends Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee. Rajat will again refuse to adhere to the orders given to him by the Time God Digvijay. Both Rajat and Digvijay will call each other ‘chunt’. Rajat will refuse to listen to Digvijay’s orders. Rajat will want to keep Digvijay at a distance and will make his words very clear.

What will happen next?

