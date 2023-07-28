Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Jad gets emotional during audition task

Bigg Boss OTT 2 viewership continues to grow, with fans eagerly following every twist and turn in their journey. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 house witnessed a rollercoaster of emotions as the contestants took on a unique audition task for ration.

In round 1, tensions escalated when Manisha refused to audition for the role of a ‘villain’, expressing that she did not see herself fitting into such a character. Pooja, understanding her feelings, let her go, resulting in Manisha losing the role.

The auditions took an intriguing turn in round 2 when Pooja decided to audition for the role of ‘Hero Ka Dost’. Aashika, on the other hand, showcased her determination to stand out and not be a shadow to anyone, turning down the role.

Jad Hadid, however, brought a flood of emotions when he shared his heartwarming reasons for being in India and his aspirations to win the hearts of the people. The emotional audition moved everyone, with Jad ultimately winning the role.

The special task uncovered deep emotions and convictions among the housemates, making it a memorable and heartfelt experience for both the contestants and the viewers.

