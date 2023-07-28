ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Jad gets emotional during audition task

Jad Hadid brought a flood of emotions when he shared his heartwarming reasons for being in India and his aspirations to win the hearts of the people. The emotional audition moved everyone, with Jad ultimately winning the role in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Jul,2023 14:49:13
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Jad gets emotional during audition task 838532

Bigg Boss OTT 2 viewership continues to grow, with fans eagerly following every twist and turn in their journey. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 house witnessed a rollercoaster of emotions as the contestants took on a unique audition task for ration.

In round 1, tensions escalated when Manisha refused to audition for the role of a ‘villain’, expressing that she did not see herself fitting into such a character. Pooja, understanding her feelings, let her go, resulting in Manisha losing the role.

The auditions took an intriguing turn in round 2 when Pooja decided to audition for the role of ‘Hero Ka Dost’. Aashika, on the other hand, showcased her determination to stand out and not be a shadow to anyone, turning down the role.

Jad Hadid, however, brought a flood of emotions when he shared his heartwarming reasons for being in India and his aspirations to win the hearts of the people. The emotional audition moved everyone, with Jad ultimately winning the role.

The special task uncovered deep emotions and convictions among the housemates, making it a memorable and heartfelt experience for both the contestants and the viewers.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Double celebration for Shoaib Ibrahim Ayushi Khurana, Rachana Mistry and Iqbal khan as their show ‘Ajooni’ and ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ have completed one year, marking 300 episodes of their journey

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Alia Bhatt chooses her 3 Bigg Boss OTT favourites 838127
Alia Bhatt chooses her 3 Bigg Boss OTT favourites
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Abhishek Malhan calls Avinash Sachdev 'gadha' amidst nasty fight 837968
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Abhishek Malhan calls Avinash Sachdev ‘gadha’ amidst nasty fight
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Contestants to fight for Ticket to Finale 837698
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Contestants to fight for Ticket to Finale
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia get nominated 837355
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia get nominated
Pooja Bhatt exits Bigg Boss OTT 2 837120
OMG! Pooja Bhatt exits Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz gets evicted 836902
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz gets evicted
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Ankur Jain joins the cast of ZEE5's Broken News 2 838511
Exclusive: Ankur Jain joins the cast of ZEE5’s Broken News 2
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi saves Tina from Babaji's clutches 838514
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi saves Tina from Babaji’s clutches
Crocodile stunt gone wrong? Rohit Shetty bashes 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' contestants for underperforming! 838508
Crocodile stunt gone wrong? Rohit Shetty bashes ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ contestants for underperforming!
Akanksha Puri to be seen in a sizzling performance at the Mahajan Group’s 75th Anniversary in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj 838509
Akanksha Puri to be seen in a sizzling performance at the Mahajan Group’s 75th Anniversary in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj
Exclusive: Rajesh Sharma to feature in web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures 838504
Exclusive: Rajesh Sharma to feature in web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures
Here is how Aishwiny Iyer Tiwari has a vision just like ‘Julie & Julia’ fame director Nora Ephron! 838502
Here is how Aishwiny Iyer Tiwari has a vision just like ‘Julie & Julia’ fame director Nora Ephron!
Read Latest News