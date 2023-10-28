Television | Spoilers

Chand Jalne Laga: Deva to throw a challenge at Tara

Chand Jalne Laga the Colors show produced by Swastik Productions will see Deva throwing a big challenge at Tara. As we know, Tara has been deployed to renovate her mansion which is now bought by Deva.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
28 Oct,2023 15:56:47
Chand Jalne Laga: Deva to throw a challenge at Tara 865010

Chand Jalne Laga the Colors show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions has seen an electrifying start with Deva (Vishal Aditya Singh) returning to his Memsaab Tara’s (Kanika Mann) life to seek revenge. As we know, Deva used to be the horse rider at Tara’s father’s mansion. Tara, who used to be lonely, befriended Deva and they shared a great bond. However, a drastic incident changed their lives forever. The mansion was engulfed in fire one day when Deva and Tara were together. However, the family members blamed Deva for putting the fire. Tara who was witness to Deva being with her, declined at that point in time and said that Deva was not with her. This had given Deva a huge blame for putting the mansion on fire and he is now seeking revenge for it.

We have seen how Deva as Mr Malik has bought the same mansion. Tara had come to Mr Malik to request him to take back the money and give her back the mansion. However, Deva showed her his money power and called her greedy for money. At the party, Deva insulted Tara by throwing money at her.

The coming episode will see Tara refusing to head the team deployed to renovate the mansion. She will tell Mr Malik of her decision. However, Mr Malik will challenge Tara to have a horse race with him and win it.

As we know, both Deva and Tara as children, used to enjoy riding the horse together.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 5 27th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Tara got to know that Raunak had sold the mansion. She went to meet Mr Malik and gave him back the cheque and requested him to cancel the deal and give her back her mansion.

What will happen now?

Chand Jalne Laga is a fairy tale romantic tale produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. The tale hovers around the childhood friendship and love of Deva and Tara which has gone sour owing to a fire accident for which Deva was blamed. After years, Deva is now back to seek revenge from Tara.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Junooniyatt: Elahi on a mission to expose Seerat and Jordan 864941
Junooniyatt: Elahi on a mission to expose Seerat and Jordan
Junooniyatt: Elahi stops Jahaan and Seerat’s wedding 864558
Junooniyatt: Elahi stops Jahaan and Seerat’s wedding
Chand Jalne Laga: Deva publicly humiliates Tara 864498
Chand Jalne Laga: Deva publicly humiliates Tara
Junooniyatt update: Jordan attempts to stab Elahi 864325
Junooniyatt: Jordan attempts to stab Elahi
Kartik Rao joins the cast of Colors' Chand Jalne Laga 864309
Kartik Rao joins the cast of Colors’ Chand Jalne Laga
I have seen myself grow as a performer with my role in Junooniyatt: Vishwas Saraf 864307
I have seen myself grow as a performer with my role in Junooniyatt: Vishwas Saraf

Latest Stories

The Future of Bollywood: Technology, Streaming, and Changing Consumption Patterns 865055
The Future of Bollywood: Technology, Streaming, and Changing Consumption Patterns
Kareena Kapoor gives her black plunging neck dress a rani pink twist, and we are in love 864969
Kareena Kapoor gives her black plunging neck dress a rani pink twist, and we are in love
I decided to participate in Bigg Boss 17 to fulfill my parents' dream: Anurag Dobhal 865049
I decided to participate in Bigg Boss 17 to fulfill my parents’ dream: Anurag Dobhal
I am a die-hard fan of Virat Kohli: Digvijay Singh Rathee 865027
I am a die-hard fan of Virat Kohli: Digvijay Singh Rathee
Exclusive: Utkarsh Kohli to feature in Amazon miniTV's Gul Khan series Bohat Heroine Banti Hai 865025
Exclusive: Utkarsh Kohli to feature in Amazon miniTV’s Gul Khan series Bohat Heroine Banti Hai
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha and Mohan race against time to participate in last round of the contest 865012
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha and Mohan race against time to participate in last round of the contest
Read Latest News