Chand Jalne Laga: Deva to throw a challenge at Tara

Chand Jalne Laga the Colors show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions has seen an electrifying start with Deva (Vishal Aditya Singh) returning to his Memsaab Tara’s (Kanika Mann) life to seek revenge. As we know, Deva used to be the horse rider at Tara’s father’s mansion. Tara, who used to be lonely, befriended Deva and they shared a great bond. However, a drastic incident changed their lives forever. The mansion was engulfed in fire one day when Deva and Tara were together. However, the family members blamed Deva for putting the fire. Tara who was witness to Deva being with her, declined at that point in time and said that Deva was not with her. This had given Deva a huge blame for putting the mansion on fire and he is now seeking revenge for it.

We have seen how Deva as Mr Malik has bought the same mansion. Tara had come to Mr Malik to request him to take back the money and give her back the mansion. However, Deva showed her his money power and called her greedy for money. At the party, Deva insulted Tara by throwing money at her.

The coming episode will see Tara refusing to head the team deployed to renovate the mansion. She will tell Mr Malik of her decision. However, Mr Malik will challenge Tara to have a horse race with him and win it.

As we know, both Deva and Tara as children, used to enjoy riding the horse together.

Tara got to know that Raunak had sold the mansion. She went to meet Mr Malik and gave him back the cheque and requested him to cancel the deal and give her back her mansion.

Chand Jalne Laga is a fairy tale romantic tale produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. The tale hovers around the childhood friendship and love of Deva and Tara which has gone sour owing to a fire accident for which Deva was blamed. After years, Deva is now back to seek revenge from Tara.