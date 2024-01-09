Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Savitri assigns Tara a big task on Makar Sankranti

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Tara (Kanika Mann) gets scared and rushes to find Dev’s real mother Jyoti to save Dev’s life. She manages to tell Jyoti about Dev’s accident and brings her to the hospital. Jyoti donates her blood and saves Dev. Later, as Dev recovers, Tara welcome him and the entire family to her house.

The next day, Tara and Dev go for a business meeting wherein the two client. However, one of the clients misbehaves with Tara. Dev takes a stand for his wife and protects her. The other foreign client informs Tara that he won’t be able to work with her. However, Dev talks to the client and asks him to give one chance to Tara. The latter then gives a good presentation and wins client’s confidence. Later, Tara and Dev return home to find Jyoti’s husband misbehaving with her. Dev stops him and have a big confrontation with him.

In the coming episode, Savitri prepares for Makar Sankranti. When Tara questions about the same, she is informed by Savitri to wake up at 4 am and get ready as per ritual. Savitri gives her saree and asks her to make prasad of 1001 til laddu on occasion of Sankrant. Tara gets shocked by the big task assigned by Savitri.

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.