Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Tara completes her vidaai rituals by herself

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Tara gets shocked and asks Dev to not take any extreme steps. Deva gives bridal clothes to Tara and promises to make her life hell. He gives Tara a choice to either marry him or sacrifice her brother. Tara, who stands shocked with Dev’s decision gets worried for her brother. She decides to marry Dev to save her brother.

Ronak discovers Mr. Malik’s true identity as Dev. Tara escapes through a broken window with Badshah to help Dev. She finds Dev embedded in a wall and tries to release him. Later, Tara urges Dev to complete the marriage. Dev does not believe Tara and tells her that she wants to marry him just to reclaim the mansion. Deva and Tara get married.

In the coming episode, for the vidaayi ceremony, Tara, and Dev visit Tara’s house, however, everyone gets upset with Tara and leave. Deva tells Tara that if she cries, he won’t take her with him. Holding her tears back, Tara completes her vidaayi rituals by herself. However, Dev forces Tara to cry by reminding her of her father. Tara sheds tears and Dev leaves her alone. Later, Farwari brings Tara home and Dev asks Tara to leave.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 41 19 December 2023 Written Episode Update

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.