Chand Jalne Laga: Tara in a dilemma after becoming homeless

Chand Jalne Laga the Colors show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions has seen engaging drama with Tara (Kanika Mann) losing the challenge and being forced to renovate the mansion along with Mr Malik (Vishal Aditya Singh). As they got into the mansion, Deva was engulfed by the thoughts of him and Tara during their childhood, and also of that ghastly incident of fire that changed his life. We saw Mr Malik question Tara about the life-changing moment that happened when the mansion was on fire. This gave a shocker to Tara.

At home, as we know, Raunak (Sorab Bedi) who carried out the selling deal of the mansion has run away from home along with all the cash. This has instigated Soni and she has tied up Vanraj in a chair.

The coming episode will see Tara being blamed for Raunak running away. Soni and Sartaj will tell Tara that they have to get out of the house. Tara will be worried and in a dilemma as to where to take her father and give him shelter.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 8 1 November 2023 Written Episode Update

Deva questioned Tara about the ghastly fire accident and asked about whether it was a life-changing moment for someone.

Will Tara take the help of Mr Malik?

Chand Jalne Laga is a fairy tale romantic tale produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. The tale hovers around the childhood friendship and love of Deva and Tara which has gone sour owing to a fire accident for which Deva was blamed. After years, Deva is now back to seek revenge from Tara.