Chand Jalne Laga: Tara to lose against Deva in the horse race

Chand Jalne Laga the Colors show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions has seen engaging drama with Deva returning into Tara’s (Kanika Mann) life as Mr Malik (Vishal Aditya Singh) after many years. As we know, Tara is upset as her brother Raunak has stealthily taken their father’s signature and has sold their mansion to Mr Malik. Tara tried her best to return the cheque and get the mansion back, but was humiliated by Mr Malik.

As we know, Mr Malik is Deva, the childhood friend of Tara, who was the horse rider in the mansion during their childhood. A tragic incident saw Deva being arrested for putting the mansion on fire. Deva believed that Tara could have saved her by telling the truth that he was with her when the fire was put out, but Tara denied Deva being with her. This has angered Deva and he is now out to take revenge against Tara. But the fact remains that Tara is under the impression that Deva is dead.

We wrote about how Tara refused to work with Mr Malik. Mr Malik asked Tara to take part in a horse riding race with him. If she would win the competition, she would not have to work under him. Tara and Deva will be seen taking part in the horse race, in which Deva will win and Tara will lose.

This will prove the fact that Tara will have to work in Deva’s team and renovate the mansion she had once lived in.

Tara got to know that Raunak had sold the mansion. She went to meet Mr Malik and gave him back the cheque and requested him to cancel the deal and give her back her mansion.

How will Tara and Deva’s work ambience be set up?

Chand Jalne Laga is a fairy tale romantic tale produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. The tale hovers around the childhood friendship and love of Deva and Tara which has gone sour owing to a fire accident for which Deva was blamed. After years, Deva is now back to seek revenge from Tara.