Chand Jalne Laga: Tara to lose against Deva in the horse race

Chand Jalne Laga the Colors show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Swastik Productions will see Tara losing the horse race challenge against Deva aka Mr Malik.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
30 Oct,2023 10:38:37
Chand Jalne Laga: Tara to lose against Deva in the horse race 865302

Chand Jalne Laga the Colors show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions has seen engaging drama with Deva returning into Tara’s (Kanika Mann) life as Mr Malik (Vishal Aditya Singh) after many years. As we know, Tara is upset as her brother Raunak has stealthily taken their father’s signature and has sold their mansion to Mr Malik. Tara tried her best to return the cheque and get the mansion back, but was humiliated by Mr Malik.

As we know, Mr Malik is Deva, the childhood friend of Tara, who was the horse rider in the mansion during their childhood. A tragic incident saw Deva being arrested for putting the mansion on fire. Deva believed that Tara could have saved her by telling the truth that he was with her when the fire was put out, but Tara denied Deva being with her. This has angered Deva and he is now out to take revenge against Tara. But the fact remains that Tara is under the impression that Deva is dead.

We wrote about how Tara refused to work with Mr Malik. Mr Malik asked Tara to take part in a horse riding race with him. If she would win the competition, she would not have to work under him. Tara and Deva will be seen taking part in the horse race, in which Deva will win and Tara will lose.

This will prove the fact that Tara will have to work in Deva’s team and renovate the mansion she had once lived in.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 5 27th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Tara got to know that Raunak had sold the mansion. She went to meet Mr Malik and gave him back the cheque and requested him to cancel the deal and give her back her mansion.

How will Tara and Deva’s work ambience be set up?

Chand Jalne Laga is a fairy tale romantic tale produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. The tale hovers around the childhood friendship and love of Deva and Tara which has gone sour owing to a fire accident for which Deva was blamed. After years, Deva is now back to seek revenge from Tara.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

