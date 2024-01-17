Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Ankush gets angry at Bela for manipulating Arya

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya, drawing on her personal experience of being unable to locate her own mother, argued that the child might become an orphan like herself if his father remained missing. Moved by Arya’s plea, Ankush promised to locate the father, yet cleverly questioned the necessity of Arya’s presence, highlighting the boy is crying but it will be difficult for Arya to console him.

Undeterred, Arya affirmed her capability to handle the situation, expressing her determination to help the crying child. Later, Ankush organizes a sports competition for the kids in the colony. At the first competition of the sports day, Arya participates along with Zai, Tanmay and other kids. However, Arya performs poorly at the first competition and also loses the game. Ankush gets suspicious as he believes Arya has capability and potential to win all the competition.

In the coming episode, Ankush confronts Arya about her poor performance at the sports day event. Arya initially refuses to share. However, later, Arya reveals that it was Bela who asked her to purposely lose the game. Ankush gets angry and lashes out Bela for manipulating Arya. Soon, he goes to Arya and motivates her to perform her best.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.