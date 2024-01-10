Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Ankush rescues Arya and the children

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya tries to open her hand and sees that all the other children are unconscious. She wakes them all up. The children express their fear and distress, lamenting that no one will have come to rescue them. They regret not heeding their mothers and say they should have listened to their mom and not gone out.

Satya decides to kill all the children and Arya as he fears getting exposed. He asks his henchmen to execute plan B which means planting a bomb in the hall where the kids are kept hostage. Soon, Arya notices a box which starts beeping and learns about the bomb. Ankush learns about Arya’s location after she calls from a cell phone. Ankush reaches the location and tries to look out for Arya.

In the coming episode, Ankush finds Arya and tries to break the door. However, he fails to do so. Later, Arya reveals to him that there is a machine inside which has green and red light with time on it. Ankush understands it to be a bomb. Soon, he along with the team break the door and rescue Arya and the children. The children safely return to their homes. Ankush gets his uniform back.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.