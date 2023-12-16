Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya and Satya join hands to expose Ankush’s lies

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Tanmay teases Arya that she cannot participate in the competition as her mother is dead and one can only compete along with the mother. Arya gets upset and emotional. Ankush witnesses Arya and cheers her up and he decides to participate in the competition along with Arya.

Ankush and Arya participate in three-legged race (a race in which the right leg of one person is tied to the left leg of another person). Though Ankush’s leg bleed, he continues to walk fast so that Arya can win the race. Meanwhile, Arya asks him to walk fast to win the competition. Ultimately, both Ankush and Arya defeat all and win the competition. Their win would irk Satya and Kasturi.

In the coming episode, Arya asks Satya to help her to prove that Ankush isn’t her father and he is lying about the same in front of all. Satya agrees to help Arya but asks for a favour. Arya agrees to his condition and they gear up with the plan.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.