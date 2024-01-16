Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya performs badly at the sports competition

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Ankush learns about Arya’s location after she calls from a cell phone. Ankush reaches the location and tries to look out for Arya. Ankush finds Arya and tries to break the door. However, he fails to do so. Later, Arya reveals to him that there is a machine inside which has green and red light with time on it. Ankush understands it to be a bomb. Soon, he along with the team break the door and rescue Arya and the children. The children safely return to their homes. Ankush gets his uniform back.

In a police station, Ankush received a complaint from a distressed child whose father was missing. Arya expressed her determination to assist in finding the missing parent, but Ankush cautioned her against interference, citing it as a police matter. Arya, drawing on her personal experience of being unable to locate her own mother, argued that the child might become an orphan like herself if his father remained missing. Moved by Arya’s plea, Ankush promised to locate the father, yet cleverly questioned the necessity of Arya’s presence, highlighting the boy is crying but it will be difficult for Arya to console him. Undeterred, Arya affirmed her capability to handle the situation, expressing her determination to help the crying child.

In the coming episode, Ankush organizes a sports competition for the kids in the colony. At the first competition of the sports day, Arya participates along with Zai, Tanmay and other kids. However, Arya performs poorly at the first competition and also loses the game. Ankush gets suspicious as he believes Arya has capability and potential to win all the competition.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.