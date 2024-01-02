Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya’s unique way to clean the floor impresses Ankush

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Eklavya drops the bombshell that Arya is slated to participate in the Nanha Police Officer contest, orchestrated by Ankush. Despite Arya’s grandfather expressing concern, Ankush remains adamant about her participation, citing a month for preparation. Arya, however, vehemently opposes the idea, warning of being sent to Sudhar Ghar if coerced. Undeterred, her family dismisses her objections. Arya, now resolute, challenges Ankush to orchestrate her victory, even in the face of her unwillingness to partake in the competition.

Ankush and Arya’s grandfather devise a plan Ankush insists that until Arya refrains from participating and secures victory in the Nanha Policewala competition, he won’t allow their grandfather to eat. Defying this plan, Arya chooses to run the race, Bella supports Zia, while Ankush roots for Arya’s success. Upon completing the race, Arya bypasses any celebration, instead heading straight to her grandfather to feed him with her own hands. Witnessing this heartfelt gesture, Ankush’s eyes well up with tears, deeply moved by Arya’s selfless act of compassion towards their grandfather.

In the coming episode, Ankush gives Arya a task of cleaning the house and in return he decides to give her food to eat. Arya finds a new way to clean the floor by attaching a mop to a bicycle, impressing Ankush with her innovative approach. When questioned by Ankush, Arya pointed out that while he instructed her on what to do, he didn’t specify how to do it, emphasizing that completing the work was the main goal. Ankush felt proud of Arya’s cleverness, expressing satisfaction for the first time with Satya, acknowledging Arya’s intelligence that Satya had previously overshadowed with ill intentions.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.