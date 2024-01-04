Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Eklavya discovers Tanmay’s shocking claim about Arya’s mother

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Ankush gives Arya a task of cleaning the house and in return he decides to give her food to eat. Arya finds a new way to clean the floor by attaching a mop to a bicycle, impressing Ankush with her innovative approach. When questioned by Ankush, Arya pointed out that while he instructed her on what to do, he didn’t specify how to do it, emphasizing that completing the work was the main goal.

Ankush felt proud of Arya’s cleverness, expressing satisfaction for the first time with Satya, acknowledging Arya’s intelligence that Satya had previously overshadowed with ill intentions. Ankush gives a task to Arya to get a lot of groceries. Arya, using a clever mnemonic trick suggested by her friend Eklavya, remembered all the groceries by associating them with the names of planets, impressing Ankush with her remarkable memory skills. When Ankush asked how she managed to recall everything, Arya simply replied that she remembered it through the name of bappa.

In the coming episode, Eklavya overhears a conversation of Tanmay and discovers that Tanmay is claiming that Arya’s mother, Chhaya, is alive. Tanmay lies knowing that Eklavya is listening to his conversation. Eklavya relays this message to Arya, who believes Ankush has deceived her and her grandfather. Subsequently, Arya intends to inform her grandfather, but Eklavya dissuades her from doing so.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.