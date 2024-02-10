Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Satya learns about Arya being alive

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Ankush confronts Satya in a dramatic showdown to rescue Arya. Their clash brings them to the edge of a cliff, where Satya arrogantly taunts Ankush, claiming victory is futile. In a chilling act, Satya callously pushes Ankush over the cliff’s edge. Arya, overcome with shock and grief, cries out in agony, accusing Satya of not only taking her mother’s life but now attempting to harm her father figure.

Arya vehemently rejects any notion of Satya being her father, declaring her unwavering allegiance to Ankush. Tragedy strikes as Ankush meets his demise, leaving Arya unconscious and vulnerable on the edge of the cliff after Satya’s vicious attack. In a race against time, Janerao rushes Arya to the hospital, where she is admitted in critical condition. With emotions running high, Janerao implores the doctor to do everything possible to save Arya’s life, desperate for her survival.

In the coming episode, Arya is fighting for her life in the hospital. Meanwhile, Satya learns from a nurse that Arya is alive. Satya decides to visit the hospital to end Arya’s chapter. However, Janerao learns about Satya’s visit and plans to act fast to save Arya from him.

Will Janerao save Arya?

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.