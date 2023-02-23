Dharam Patnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen the shocking stand taken by Ravi (Fahmaan Khan). He has run away from his own marriage venue where he was to get married to Kavya. Ravi who is still mourning the death of Keerti, wants to teach Pratiksha (Kritika Singh Yadav) a lesson.

We wrote about how ruthlessly Ravi kidnapped Pratiksha from her wedding venue. Malhar and Pratiksha’s family are after Ravi. Ravi’s family will also be shocked to know what Ravi has done. We also wrote that Ravi will successfully light a bonfire and marry Pratiksha before his family can stop him.

However, Ravi we hear, will soon be arrested by Malhar and his team. As we know, Ravi had faked to be in his wedding venue by asking Deepanshu to sit in his place as the groom. Knowing the dirty act of Ravi, Kavya’s father will cancel the wedding.

What will happen now to Ravi after the arrest?

