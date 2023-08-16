Dharampatnii Spoiler: Kavya plans to poison Pratiksha's sweet dish

Dharampatnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen engaging drama with Ravi (Fahmaan Khan) getting better in health after getting shot by Viper’s gunshot. Pratiksha (Kritika Singh Yadav) prayed for him, after which he got alright. Ravi got discharged and got home. We saw Kavya (Aditi Shetty) getting happy with Ravi hugging her. This actually made Pratiksha jealous. She even argued about Ravi with her sister. However, when Kavya saw Pratiksha and Ravi having a jolly good time, with Pratiksha feeding Ravi, she did not like it. She brainwashed Mandeep against Pratiksha again. We had earlier seen Amar putting Mandeep in place and asking her to not go against Pratiksha.

We have written about the family gearing up for Puja at home for Ravi’s well-being. We wrote about Ravi and Pratiksha indulging in a challenge where Ravi asked Pratiksha to prepare a sweet dish that all will love. Pratiksha accepted the challenge and started to make the dish.

The coming episode will see Kavya burning with anger. She will decide to poison the sweet dish made by Pratiksha. She will not care if the entire family will be put in a dangerous spot.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms has Fahmaan Khan, Kritika Singh Yadav playing the leads. Their togetherness and marriage happened for wrong reasons and now love is blooming big time in their lives.