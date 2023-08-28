Dharampatnii Spoiler: OMG!! Pratiksha to be arrested

Dharampatnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen engaging drama with Kavya (Aditi Shetty) getting angry and wild over Pratiksha (Kritika Singh Yadav) gaining all the limelight and praise for her cooking. We wrote about how Kavya did not care about the Randhawa family and poisoned the sweet dish prepared by Pratiksha.

The guests and even Kavya’s mother Manvi ended up eating the kheer. Kavya will not bother to put her own family and mother in danger. Manvi will question Kavya on her dirty act and will ask her why she had to poison the food. Kavya’s stinging reply will not go down well with her own mother and she will slap Kavya. The coming episode will see Manvi and the entire guests falling sick after consuming the kheer that has rat poison in it.

This will put the Randhawa family in shock. Everyone will be rushed to the hospital. The police will be summoned as it is a poisoning case. The police will enquire and will get to know that Pratiksha was the one who cooked the poisoned kheer. Hence she will be arrested for the poisoning.

What will happen next? Will Ravi try to save Pratiksha and prove her innocent?

Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms has Fahmaan Khan, Kritika Singh Yadav playing the leads. Their togetherness and marriage happened for wrong reasons and now love is blooming big time in their lives.