ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dharampatnii Spoiler: Pratiksha to get kidnapped

Dharampatnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms will see a plan being made to kidnap Pratiksha. There will be a new entry and a track put in place for this sequence. What will happen next?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 Jul,2023 16:31:51
Dharampatnii Spoiler: Pratiksha to get kidnapped 832440

Dharampatnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen the love story of Ravi (Fahmaan Khan) and Pratiksha (Kritika Singh Yadav) kicking all steam. As we know Dharampatnii was about to go off air, when the news of its extension surprised fans. Now, the story is building up to yet another big high point, and viewers are glued to the same. We wrote about Ravi taking the help of Kavya to make Pratiksha jealous. On the other hand, Kavya feels that she has won the love and trust of Ravi.

The coming episode will see a track wherein a plan will be made to kidnap Pratiksha and even kill her. Kavya will join hands with a few in the family to kidnap Pratiksha. She will hire a gangster and his son to do the work.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote about actor Vishesh Sharma playing the role of Vipper the hardcore gangster who will kidnap Pratiksha.

But we hear that there will be chaos during the kidnap sequence and instead of Pratiksha, Kinjal will get kidnapped.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms has Fahmaan Khan, Kritika Singh Yadav playing the leads. Their togetherness and marriage happened for wrong reasons and now love is blooming big time in their lives.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (3 - 9 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 832469
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (3 – 9 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Nehmat gets to know about Alia's truth 832426
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Nehmat gets to know about Alia’s truth
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir confuses Prachi for Mihika in fun game 832380
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir confuses Prachi for Mihika in fun game
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi and Shaurya’s evil plan against Rajveer 832376
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi and Shaurya’s evil plan against Rajveer
Pandya Store Spoiler: Gautam makes a heartfelt proposal 832354
Pandya Store Spoiler: Gautam makes a heartfelt proposal
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba meets Simran 832329
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba meets Simran
Latest Stories
Mouni Roy’s chic monsoon look in pink dress makes fans crazy 832487
Mouni Roy’s chic monsoon look in pink dress makes fans crazy
Maitree spoiler: Harsh and Yash get into a heated argument 832456
Maitree spoiler: Harsh and Yash get into a heated argument
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Manisha Rani calls Avinash Sachdev ‘biggest liar’ 832441
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Manisha Rani calls Avinash Sachdev ‘biggest liar’
Canada Open 2023: Lakshya Sen bags ‘BWF Super 500 title’ beating China’s Li Shi Fang 832439
Canada Open 2023: Lakshya Sen bags ‘BWF Super 500 title’ beating China’s Li Shi Fang
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan to get arrested 832367
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan to get arrested
Nora Fatehi joins Remo D’souza in the hunt to find India’s next big hip hop sensation on Amazon miniTV’s Hip-Hop India! 832350
Nora Fatehi joins Remo D’souza in the hunt to find India’s next big hip hop sensation on Amazon miniTV’s Hip-Hop India!
Read Latest News