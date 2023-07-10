Dharampatnii Spoiler: Pratiksha to get kidnapped

Dharampatnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen the love story of Ravi (Fahmaan Khan) and Pratiksha (Kritika Singh Yadav) kicking all steam. As we know Dharampatnii was about to go off air, when the news of its extension surprised fans. Now, the story is building up to yet another big high point, and viewers are glued to the same. We wrote about Ravi taking the help of Kavya to make Pratiksha jealous. On the other hand, Kavya feels that she has won the love and trust of Ravi.

The coming episode will see a track wherein a plan will be made to kidnap Pratiksha and even kill her. Kavya will join hands with a few in the family to kidnap Pratiksha. She will hire a gangster and his son to do the work.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote about actor Vishesh Sharma playing the role of Vipper the hardcore gangster who will kidnap Pratiksha.

But we hear that there will be chaos during the kidnap sequence and instead of Pratiksha, Kinjal will get kidnapped.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms has Fahmaan Khan, Kritika Singh Yadav playing the leads. Their togetherness and marriage happened for wrong reasons and now love is blooming big time in their lives.

