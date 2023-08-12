Dharampatnii Spoiler: Randhawa family organizes Puja for Ravi's wellbeing

Dharampatnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen Ravi (Fahmaan Khan) getting shot by a bullet and being nursed at the hospital. As we know, Pratiksha (Kritika Singh Yadav) prayed for his well-being, post which he got conscious. We saw how Ravi wanted to meet Pratiksha first and called for her. Pratiksha and Ravi had a romantic moment where Ravi was seen making Pratiksha wear the mangalsutra which had gotten loose and had fallen into his hand.

The coming episode will see the Randhawas getting Ravi discharged from the hospital. We saw how Amar and Mandeep fought over Pratiksha. Amar for the first time, supported Pratiksha and asked Mandeep to look for bigger happiness in life.

The coming episode will see Mandeep deciding to organize a Satyanarayan Puja and GrahShanti Puja to ward off more problems coming the way of Ravi. The preparations for the Puja will be focussed upon in the coming episodes.

Pratiksha and Ravi will in the meantime, come closer as Pratiksha will be seen taking care of Ravi at home.

Kavya, on the other hand, will think of causing big harm to Pratiksha during the Puja.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms has Fahmaan Khan, Kritika Singh Yadav playing the leads. Their togetherness and marriage happened for wrong reasons and now love is blooming big time in their lives.