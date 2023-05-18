Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Tavleen on a mission to destroy Brar family

Sanjot confronts Tavleen and asks her about her rude behaviour with Riya and her family. Tavleen gets angry and challenges Sanjot to destroy Brar family in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Riya and Dollar get married and come home. Dilpreet and the other family members get shocked. Soon, it is revealed to the family that Dollar is Khushwant’s son. The latter asks all to follow his order, or he will burn down the house. Dilpreet gets angry and kicks Riya and Dollar out of the house.

Rana gets angry at Khushwant for trapping her daughter. He goes to confront him. However, the two end up fighting. Maan comes to handle the situation, but Khushwant’s group beats him. Soon, Rana picks up the gun and shoots Khushwant’s aid while trying to save Maan. Later, Rana tries to wake the man he shot dead. However, Maan explains to him that he is dead. Maan takes Rana along with him. Soon, the police come to Brar house with a search warrant to arrest Randeep on murder charges. However, the police fail to find Randeep in the house.

In the coming episode, Dollar’s grandmother Tavleen welcomes Riya and Dollar into the house. Soon, it is revealed that Tavleen returned to seek revenge from Brar via Riya. In the past, Mandeep rejected Tavleen’s daughter’s marriage proposal, which badly affected her daughter. Hence, Tavleen is here to seek revenge. Sanjot confronts Tavleen and asks about her rude behaviour with Riya and her family. Tavleen gets angry and challenges Sanjot to keep her family together, as she is here to destroy them.

Will Sanjot manage to save her family?

