Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Serial Upcoming Twist: Birju harasses Deepika; Chirag comes to her rescue

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Lavanya being put in a fix by her son Chirag (Akkshith Sukhija) when he requested her to allow the wedding of Janvi and Prithvi happen. Lavanya laid a condition of Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) not attending the wedding. Deepika agreed to it and walked away from the venue, and the Tilak happened.

We have also seen Deepika’s father paving way for Birju, the suitor of Deepika to see her. Deepika’s father wanted Deepika to meet the man and later decide on her decision.

The upcoming episode will focus on Birju coming to meet Deepika. However, he would stealthily find a reason to get into the house, and will lock himself with Deepika in the house. He will behave badly with Deepika when Chirag will accidentally come there. He will see Deepika as a problem and will try to stop Birju’s advances. Birju and Chirag will also indulge in a fight where Chirag will get injured.

Will Chirag be successful in keeping Deepika safe?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.