Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Serial Upcoming Twist: Chirag expresses his desire to marry Deepika; reveals a big truth about himself

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Chirag (Akkshith Sukhija) saving Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) when Birju forced himself on Deepika without her consent. Birju misbehaved with Deepika and even threatened to hurt her, when Chirag barged into the house, got into a fight with Birju and saved Deepika. Chirag even told Deepika’s father about Birju’s dirty act. We also wrote about Chirag being hurt and Deepika nursing his wound.

The upcoming episode will see Chirag falling totally for Deepika’s inner beauty. As we know, Chirag has been in love with Deepika for a while now, and has been thinking about her. Chirag will in the coming episode, muster the courage to talk to Deepika’s father Yashwant about him being in love with Deepika. He will tell him that he had fallen for Deepika at first sight but had remained silent for a long time.

Also, Chirag will reveal a big secret about himself. He will tell Deepika’s father that he can never become a father.

Will Deepika’s father agree to Chirag’s proposal?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.