Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus show produced by SVF Entertainment will see Deepika and Chirag get into their new home, and having an interesting start to their married life.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced SVF Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Chirag (Akkashith Sukhija) and Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) getting married without the knowledge of the Mittal family. However, when Chirag brought Deepika before his family, Lavanya erupted in anger. She not only broke the alliance of Prithvi and Janvi, but also disowned Chirag and asked him not to get into her house with his wife. This left Deepika with a heavy heart, and we wrote about her emotional breakdown soon after marriage.

The upcoming episode will see Chirag and Deepika starting their new life. Chirag will be forced to get accommodation in a guest house which has been locked for years. Deepika and Chirag will enter the dusty and unkempt room. Soon Deepika will be seen taking charge of her new home, cleaning and dusting the premises. This will be an interesting first night for them, where they will be seen making a new start to their married life.

Chirag will also get a threatening call from Janvi, and she will behave hysterically.

Will Chirag tell Deepika about Janvi?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.