Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Serial Upcoming Twist: Janvi refuses to marry Prithvi; chooses Chirag as her suitor

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the story plot proceeding towards the Tilak function of Prithvi (Keshav Mehta) and Janvi (Urvashi Pardeshi). But as we know, Janvi has wily plans of telling the family that she loves Chirag (Akshit Sukhija). However, Chirag believes that it is just a passing phase and Janvi’s nature will change seeing the love of Prithvi.

The upcoming episode will see huge drama during the Tilak function. Janvi will all of a sudden refuse to marry Prithvi and will come and hug Chirag instead. She will tell the family that she loves Chirag and that he knows about it. This will create shockwaves in the house, with Prithvi and Lavanya being hurt the most. Lavanya will slap Janvi for her act. It will be interesting to see how Chirag will reveal the truth and convince his family about Janvi’s wrong doings.

How will this impact Prithvi and Chirag’s bond?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.