Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus show produced by SVF Entertainment will see Lavanya hallucinating having a power struggle with the new daughter-in-law of the house, Deepika.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Chirag (Akkshith Sukhija) marrying Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) against the wishes of his family. When he came in front of his family and mother with Deepika after marriage, hell broke out. We saw Lavanya (Shubhaavi Choksey) refusing to accept Chirag’s marriage and going to the extent of disowning her son. Chirag tried his best to talk to his mother and explain his situation, but Lavanya got hysterical and tried to attack Deepika with a broken glass piece. She also tried to harm herself.

We have already written about Deepika and Chirag going to a guest house which was locked for years. On their first night, Deepika was seen cleaning the room and making the room look like a house. The promo also indicated the phone talk of Janvi with Chirag, where she exposed her hysterical nature.

The upcoming episode will continue to depict the hatred that Lavanya has with Deepika. She will hallucinate seeing Deepika fight for her rights in the house. Lavanya will see before herself the sight of Deepika taking charge of the entire house and taking the power in her hands. Lavanya’s insecurity will come to the fore and she will go weak in her thought process.

Can there be a solution to Lavanya’s plight? Can Chirag help his mother come out of this situation?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.