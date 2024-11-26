Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Upcoming Twist: Chirag sees the divorce papers; injures himself

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mishka (Simran Budharup) igniting the seed of suspicion in the mind of Chirag (Akkshith Sukhija) by manipulating his medical test. As we know, Chirag has always been under the impression that he can never become a father owing to an accident that happened years back. Now, with Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) being pregnant, Chirag does not believe that he is the father of the kid. Deepika’s closeness with Siddharth has in fact made Chirag conclude that he is the father of the kid.

The upcoming episode will see Chirag hurting himself with a knife that will cause a major injury on his hand. He will be reeling in pain when he will see divorce papers in his cabin. Mishka will bring it in front of Chirag which will shock him even more. Chirag will weep and will tell himself that he loved Deepika so much but she did not even bother to tell him the truth of her love affair, and now wants a divorce.

What will happen next?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.